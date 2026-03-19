Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have discussed bilateral relations, regional and global issues, as well as the latest situation in Afghanistan.

"I acknowledged Türkiye’s constructive role in supporting peace efforts between Pakistan and Afghanistan, particularly its contribution towards the recent temporary ceasefire during Eid days," Sharif wrote on X, regarding his call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday.



"We also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan," he said.



The two leaders also discussed "the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East," according to Sharif.

He said he "strongly condemned" attacks on "our brotherly country Türkiye, as well as other brotherly countries in the region."



"I reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast solidarity with Türkiye as well as with other brotherly Gulf countries and conveyed our readiness to support efforts aimed at de-escalation and dialogue," said Sharif.

"We urged maximum restraint and stressed the need for resolving differences through dialogue and diplomacy."

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‘Peace-oriented efforts’