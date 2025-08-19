BIZTECH
2 min read
Turkish Airlines' $349M investment offer for Air Europa accepted
Flag carrier says deal aims to expand global network, boost Türkiye-Spain tourism links.
Turkish Airlines' $349M investment offer for Air Europa accepted
Turkish Airlines’ €300M investment offer for Air Europa accepted / Reuters
August 19, 2025

Turkish Airlines has announced that its binding offer to invest $349 million in Spanish carrier Air Europa has been accepted, marking a significant step in expanding the flag carrier’s global footprint.

"In this regard, we have been informed that the binding offer submitted by our company has been accepted by Air Europa, and the process has now moved to the preparation of transaction documentation and the commencement of official procedures related to closing," the airline said in a statement posted on Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

The acquisition entails a €300 million investment, with the vast majority in the form of a capital increase.

At the closing stage, technical and financial adjustments will determine the exact percentage of minority shares to be purchased.

Turkish Airlines said the move is part of its strategy to strengthen its global aviation position, open new tourism markets in Latin America, and increase passenger and cargo traffic between Spain and Türkiye.

The airline noted that enhancing connectivity would not only improve bilateral ties but also contribute economically by attracting more tourists to Türkiye.

The deal reflects the Turkish flag carrier’s ongoing efforts to expand its influence in the global aviation sector through strategic partnerships.

RECOMMENDED

Air Europa, based in Madrid and a major player in transatlantic routes, provides Turkish Airlines with a stronger gateway to Latin America, a market with growing demand.

"The process is expected to be completed within approximately six to 12 months, subject to obtaining the necessary permits and approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities," Turkish Airlines added.

Air Europa, a subsidiary of Globalia, has been seeking international investment to stabilise its finances and strengthen its market share amid growing competition in Europe and Latin America.

For Turkish Airlines, the investment represents both a financial stake and a strategic opportunity to diversify its network.

Aviation analysts say the investment underscores Türkiye’s push to position itself as a central hub linking Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Istanbul Airport, the airline’s main hub, is already among the busiest in Europe.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem
Trump says could keep ExxonMobil out of Venezuela after meeting with CEO
Israel kills four Palestinians in latest wave of ceasefire violation — report
Minnesota Democrats demand broader investigation into fatal ICE shooting of Renee Good
Israel kills 1 in wide-scale air strikes in southern Lebanon in new truce breach
US officials split over response to Iran protests: report
Trump's Greenland threat puts Denmark on edge as Europe mulls NATO presence
'No one tells us what to do': Cuba rebuffs Trump threat
Trump threatens Cuba to strike deal with US 'before it is too late'
Iran warns Israel, US against any attack, accuses them of orchestrating protests
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks