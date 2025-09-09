WORLD
Russian strike kills over 21 in Ukraine’s Donetsk region
"Such Russian strikes must not be left without an appropriate response from the world," says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
A resident runs down a damaged street in Kostiantynivka, a frontline town in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, after heavy battles with Russian forces. / AP
September 9, 2025

Ukraine on Tuesday said that at least 21 people were killed in a Russian air strike on a village in the country’s eastern Donetsk region.

“A brutally savage Russian air strike with an aerial bomb on the rural settlement of Yarova in the Donetsk region,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement on US social media company X.

Zelenskyy said the strike took place “at the very moment when pensions were being disbursed.”

“Such Russian strikes must not be left without an appropriate response from the world … A response is needed from the United States. A response is needed from Europe. A response is needed from the G20. Strong actions are needed to make Russia stop bringing death,” he added.

Strike aftermath

Donetsk Governor Vadym Filashkin wrote on Telegram that at least 21 people were killed and “as many people” were injured in the attack.

He added that emergency services are currently at the scene helping those affected and determining the exact consequences of the strike.

Ukrainian authorities gave no further details, while Russian authorities have not immediately commented on the issue.

Yarova is located about 14 kilometres (8.6 miles) northwest of the city of Lyman, a key front in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war in Donetsk.

It is also about 23 kilometres (14 miles) north of the city of Sloviansk, near Kramatorsk, the provisional seat of the eastern Ukrainian region since Moscow seized control of Donetsk city in 2014.

