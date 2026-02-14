Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has denied that the BRICS economic bloc sought to transform into a military alliance.

In an interview with the state news agency TASS on Saturday, Ryabkov said BRICS is neither a military alliance nor a collective security organisation with obligations regarding mutual military assistance.

“It was never conceived in that spirit, and there are no plans to transform BRICS in that direction,” Ryabkov said, arguing that the 10-member bloc’s portfolio does not include military exercises or arms control.

Ryabkov also denied a recent naval exercise held in South Africa was a “BRICS event,” and that members that took part did so in their national capacity. He was referring to the “Will for Peace 2026” drills held on January 9-16, which included China, Iran, and Russia.

Asked whether BRICS could protect tankers belonging to members from attacks and ensure their safety, Ryabkov said the bloc has no potential beyond improving logistics and ensuring greater protection from sanctions, and that security must be “ensured by other means.”

Expressing solidarity with Iran

BRICS was formed in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2010. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran later joined, expanding the group to 11 members, alongside 10 partner countries.

The Russian deputy foreign minister said the growth of trade between BRICS countries significantly exceeds the global average, “an indication that BRICS, without being some kind of 'magic wand,’ can actually help solve problems."