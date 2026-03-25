Iran has called on Middle Eastern nations to form a new security and military alliance that excludes both the United States and Israel, signalling a bid to reshape the region’s security architecture amid escalating conflict.
Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, on Wednesday said in a video message that the time had come for regional countries to take collective responsibility for their own defence without relying on outside powers.
He framed the ongoing US-Israeli strikes on Iran as a turning point, describing them as a “new phase” that demands a unified response from the Islamic world.
Call for a new regional order
Zolfaghari urged Arab and Muslim countries to build a joint security framework grounded in shared religious and regional ties, arguing that reliance on external actors had failed to ensure stability.
“We must unite to guarantee our security,” he said, calling for a collective charter based on Islamic principles.
The proposal reflects Tehran’s broader effort to rally regional support as it confronts sustained military pressure.
War reshapes alliances
The call comes as hostilities triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran continue to ripple across the region, with Tehran responding through missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and countries hosting US military assets.
Whether regional powers — many of whom maintain security ties with Washington — would consider such an alliance remains uncertain, but the proposal underscores the deepening geopolitical divide and competing visions for the Middle East’s future.