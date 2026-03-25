WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Iran pushes for regional military alliance excluding US and Israel
Tehran calls for a new security bloc rooted in regional unity as war tensions reshape alliances across the Middle East.
Iran pushes for regional military alliance excluding US and Israel
Iran calls for a Middle East military alliance excluding the US and Israel, pushing for regional unity. / AP
March 25, 2026

Iran has called on Middle Eastern nations to form a new security and military alliance that excludes both the United States and Israel, signalling a bid to reshape the region’s security architecture amid escalating conflict.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, on Wednesday said in a video message that the time had come for regional countries to take collective responsibility for their own defence without relying on outside powers.

He framed the ongoing US-Israeli strikes on Iran as a turning point, describing them as a “new phase” that demands a unified response from the Islamic world.

RelatedTRT World - Iran reports strikes on gas facilities despite Trump's pause signal

Call for a new regional order

Zolfaghari urged Arab and Muslim countries to build a joint security framework grounded in shared religious and regional ties, arguing that reliance on external actors had failed to ensure stability.

RECOMMENDED

“We must unite to guarantee our security,” he said, calling for a collective charter based on Islamic principles.

The proposal reflects Tehran’s broader effort to rally regional support as it confronts sustained military pressure.

War reshapes alliances

The call comes as hostilities triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran continue to ripple across the region, with Tehran responding through missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and countries hosting US military assets.

Whether regional powers — many of whom maintain security ties with Washington — would consider such an alliance remains uncertain, but the proposal underscores the deepening geopolitical divide and competing visions for the Middle East’s future.

RelatedTRT World - Iran reports strikes on gas facilities despite Trump's pause signal
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Conservatives converge for CPAC with American right openly split over US-Israel war on Iran
Deadly ferry boarding mishap in Bangladesh leaves 24 dead after bus plunges into river
Hungary to phase out gas deliveries to Ukraine amid pipeline dispute
Türkiye and UK deepen defence ties with new Eurofighter support deal
DW 'disowns' President Steinmeier’s remarks on 'illegal' Iran war
IAEA chief expects broader Iran-US talks in Pakistan this weekend
Former NATO chief urges Europe to take greater global leadership role
Air strike on military base in Iraq kills, wounds 20 soldiers
US hits Meta with $375M fine for endangering children online
Kenya flower industry bleeds as Iran war disrupts shipments, drives up freight costs
Oil slips, stocks rally on hopes for Iran war de-escalation
Asia revisits COVID-era measures to deal with global fuel shortages
Fire erupts at Russia’s Ust-Luga port after massive drone attacks by Ukraine
Outrage erupts over torture of Palestinian toddler as calls for Israeli accountability mount
Iran expands missile barrage across region despite Trump's push for talks