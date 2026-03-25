Iran has called on Middle Eastern nations to form a new security and military alliance that excludes both the United States and Israel, signalling a bid to reshape the region’s security architecture amid escalating conflict.

Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, on Wednesday said in a video message that the time had come for regional countries to take collective responsibility for their own defence without relying on outside powers.

He framed the ongoing US-Israeli strikes on Iran as a turning point, describing them as a “new phase” that demands a unified response from the Islamic world.

Related TRT World - Iran reports strikes on gas facilities despite Trump's pause signal

Call for a new regional order

Zolfaghari urged Arab and Muslim countries to build a joint security framework grounded in shared religious and regional ties, arguing that reliance on external actors had failed to ensure stability.