Lebanon's central bank has signed an agreement with K2 Integrity, a US risk management advisory firm, to combat illegal activities and fraud, Lebanese media reported on Monday.

The agreement is part of Banque du Liban’s broader effort to remove Beirut from the “grey list” of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the international policy-making and standard-setting body dedicated to combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

Countries on FATF’s grey list are subject to increased monitoring by the intergovernmental organisation for their inadequate safeguards against financial fraud, and they face difficulty in raising funds.

The size of the Lebanese economy has contracted by nearly 40 percent since 2019 when a financial crunch hit an already crisis-ridden country.

The country’s economy sustained further blows when Hezbollah, the Iran-backed group that simultaneously operates as a political party and a non-state militia, joined Hamas in the fight against Israel after October 2023.

Subsequently, Tel Aviv conducted repeated air strikes that escalated into a ground offensive.