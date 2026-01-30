Burkina Faso’s military-led government on Thursday ordered the dissolution of all political parties and groupings, marking a dramatic escalation in the military government’s consolidation of power nearly three years after seizing control.

The decree, adopted during a weekly Cabinet meeting chaired by military leader President Ibrahim Traore, also mandates that the assets of the dissolved parties be transferred to the state.

Authorities said draft legislation has been prepared to repeal existing laws governing party financing and operations.

Minister of Territorial Administration Emile Zerbo said the move followed what he described as a “deep diagnosis” of the country’s partisan system.

“This great and important decision is part of the refoundation of the state,” Zerbo said, arguing that political parties have strayed from their legal mandates and contributed to national fragmentation.