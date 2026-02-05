Türkiye has strengthened its military deployment in Somalia, expanding air and ground units tasked with supporting the northeastern African country’s fight against terrorism, Turkish security officials said, as attacks intensify in and around the capital Mogadishu.

The Somali-Turkish Task Force and Türkiye’s Air Component Command continue to improve Somalia’s counterterrorism capacity through military assistance, training and advisory activities, Turkish security officials said on Thursday.

Türkiye’s Air Component Command in Somalia has been reinforced with new deployments, and the newly assigned assets will also support Somalia’s counterterrorism operations, they said.

Somalia’s fight against al Shabab

Somalia has been battling al Shabab, an al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group, for more than a decade.

Despite sustained military pressure from Somali forces, African Union troops and international partners, the group continues to stage deadly bombings, targeted assassinations and complex attacks, particularly in Mogadishu and nearby regions.