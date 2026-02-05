TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Ankara reinforces its military presence as Mogadishu faces a renewed surge in al Shabab terror attacks.
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Türkiye’s Air Component Command in Somalia continue to contribute to improving the country's counterterrorism capacity through military assistance. / AA Archive
February 5, 2026

Türkiye has strengthened its military deployment in Somalia, expanding air and ground units tasked with supporting the northeastern African country’s fight against terrorism, Turkish security officials said, as attacks intensify in and around the capital Mogadishu.

The Somali-Turkish Task Force and Türkiye’s Air Component Command continue to improve Somalia’s counterterrorism capacity through military assistance, training and advisory activities, Turkish security officials said on Thursday.

Türkiye’s Air Component Command in Somalia has been reinforced with new deployments, and the newly assigned assets will also support Somalia’s counterterrorism operations, they said.

RelatedTRT World - Somalia thanks Türkiye for unwavering support, cooperation

Somalia’s fight against al Shabab

Somalia has been battling al Shabab, an al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group, for more than a decade. 

Despite sustained military pressure from Somali forces, African Union troops and international partners, the group continues to stage deadly bombings, targeted assassinations and complex attacks, particularly in Mogadishu and nearby regions.

RECOMMENDED

In recent months, al Shabab has stepped up its attacks on government institutions, security forces and public gathering places, underscoring the group’s ability to exploit security gaps even as Somali authorities push ahead with a nationwide offensive.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues

Türkiye’s continued support

Türkiye has emerged as one of Somalia’s closest security partners, operating a major military training base in Mogadishu and providing extensive support to the Somali National Army. 

Thousands of Somali troops have been trained by Turkish instructors, and Ankara has supplied equipment, technical assistance and operational guidance.

Turkish officials say the goal is to help Somalia build a self-sustaining security architecture capable of maintaining long-term stability and reducing reliance on foreign forces.

The latest reinforcements signal Ankara’s intent to deepen that partnership at a critical moment, as Somali authorities seek to consolidate gains against al Shabab and prevent the group from regaining territory.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Why does February only have 28 days?
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands
Türkiye's maiden unmanned surface vessel secures Saudi partnership
Russia to provide energy aid to crisis-hit Cuba
China slams Israeli attempts to annex Palestine's West Bank
Seoul spy agency claims North Korea preparing Kim’s daughter as heir
No need to panic. Risk of Nipah spread low after India, Bangladesh cases, says WHO
Syria takes over key Al Tanf base following US pullout to Jordan
Brazil orders X to block Grok's sexualised deepfakes immediately
US, Mexico seize cocaine in rare coordinated Pacific operation
Village evacuated after debris from missile attack hits Russian military site: official