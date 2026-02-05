Türkiye has strengthened its military deployment in Somalia, expanding air and ground units tasked with supporting the northeastern African country’s fight against terrorism, Turkish security officials said, as attacks intensify in and around the capital Mogadishu.
The Somali-Turkish Task Force and Türkiye’s Air Component Command continue to improve Somalia’s counterterrorism capacity through military assistance, training and advisory activities, Turkish security officials said on Thursday.
Türkiye’s Air Component Command in Somalia has been reinforced with new deployments, and the newly assigned assets will also support Somalia’s counterterrorism operations, they said.
Somalia’s fight against al Shabab
Somalia has been battling al Shabab, an al-Qaeda-affiliated terror group, for more than a decade.
Despite sustained military pressure from Somali forces, African Union troops and international partners, the group continues to stage deadly bombings, targeted assassinations and complex attacks, particularly in Mogadishu and nearby regions.
In recent months, al Shabab has stepped up its attacks on government institutions, security forces and public gathering places, underscoring the group’s ability to exploit security gaps even as Somali authorities push ahead with a nationwide offensive.
Türkiye’s continued support
Türkiye has emerged as one of Somalia’s closest security partners, operating a major military training base in Mogadishu and providing extensive support to the Somali National Army.
Thousands of Somali troops have been trained by Turkish instructors, and Ankara has supplied equipment, technical assistance and operational guidance.
Turkish officials say the goal is to help Somalia build a self-sustaining security architecture capable of maintaining long-term stability and reducing reliance on foreign forces.
The latest reinforcements signal Ankara’s intent to deepen that partnership at a critical moment, as Somali authorities seek to consolidate gains against al Shabab and prevent the group from regaining territory.