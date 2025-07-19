WORLD
2 min read
Clashes continue in Syria's Sweida despite ceasefire move
Security units have already started their deployment in and around Sweida to enforce the terms of the ceasefire and help stabilise the situation.
Clashes continue in Syria's Sweida despite ceasefire move
On July 13, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in Sweida. / AA
July 19, 2025

Armed clashes have continued between Bedouin tribal fighters and armed Druze groups in Syria’s Sweida, as internal security forces began deploying across the province to implement a nationwide ceasefire agreement.

According to the state-run news agency SANA on Saturday, security units have already started their deployment in and around Sweida to enforce the terms of the ceasefire and help stabilise the situation.

However, intense fighting remains underway in parts of the province, it said.

Earlier on Saturday, the Syrian presidency announced a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire following days of unrest in the southern province.

On July 13, clashes broke out between Bedouin Arab tribes and Druze militant groups in Sweida, Syria, even as internal security forces began deploying across the province to implement a nationwide ceasefire agreement.

RelatedTRT Global - Syrian govt announces immediate ceasefire in Sweida amid international calls for peace

Escalating violence

RECOMMENDED

Violence escalated after Israel launched air strikes on four Syrian provinces, including on the General Staff headquarters and presidential palace in the capital Damascus on Wednesday.

Israel cited the need to protect Druze communities as a pretext for its attacks.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s president for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in Syria in January.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Middle East allies urged US to hold off on Iran strikes with flurry of diplomatic activity — report
Iran and US envoys clash at UN as protests in Iran appear to ease
Venezuelan opposition leader Machado presents Nobel Peace medal to Trump
Venezuela's Rodriguez pushes for diplomacy with US and oil industry reforms
European troops won't impact Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland, says White House
By Sadiq S Bhat
Yemen's Saudi-backed presidential body sacks last pro-UAE member
Trump hosts Venezuelan opposition leader Machado as White House signals support
US claims Iran halted 'executions of 800 protesters'