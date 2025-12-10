The US is a “munitions depot and an ATM” for Israel’s aggressive policies towards all of its neighbours, Michael Rectenwald, founder of the Anti-Zionist America Political Action Committee (AZAPAC), told Anadolu.

Rectenwald said Israel plays an active role in US domestic and foreign policy.

The group was founded to break the “overwhelming” Zionist influence in the US through electoral means and cultural persuasion, he added.

He said that Israel was able to commit “crimes against humanity” only because the US openly supported the genocide in Gaza, which has killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 others since October 2023.

“I thought that the only way to stop this and future such horrors from happening would be to get rid of Zionism from the US government,” he underscored, adding that the government is “subservient” to Israel, which became “very clear” with the Trump administration.

“Everything they've done and everything they've said in word and deed, they've made clear that Israel is like the main object of policy for the United States — not only foreign policy, but even domestic policy,” he said.

Replacing Zionists in US Congress

Rectenwald emphasised that American taxpayers are “being robbed,” paying for Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

He said the way to stop “this infringement,” is by replacing Zionists in the US Congress and Senate.