Bangladesh's prime ministerial hopeful, Tarique Rahman, said he faces "huge" challenges if he wins elections this week, vowing to repair a country he said was looted under the previous ousted government.

If victorious on Thursday, the leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) said on Tuesday his priority would be restoring security to end the political turmoil that has gripped the country since the overthrow of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's autocratic rule by a 2024 youth-led uprising.

"We need to ensure a normal situation in the country so that people are safe," Rahman told AFP.

But he warned the task in the South Asian nation of 170 million people would be daunting.

"The economy has been destroyed," he said, accusing the ousted government of neglecting ordinary citizens.

"The health system was destroyed in the last regime; the energy sector has been destroyed.”

Rahman's BNP is a frontrunner in the polls but faces a stiff challenge from a coalition led by Jamaat-e-Islami, the country's one of the largest parties.

Rahman, sitting in his office underneath gold-framed portraits of his late parents, former Bangladesh leaders Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia, said he was confident of a decisive victory.

"We expect that we will have a clear mandate from the people -- a big mandate," he said, adding he did not foresee the need for a coalition beyond his current party alliance.

"We'll have enough seats to form our own government."

Rahman, 60, returned to Bangladesh in December after 17 years in exile in Britain during Hasina's rule.

He assumed the leadership of the BNP from his mother, three-time prime minister Khaleda Zia, who died in December aged 80, just days after he returned.

"They were they, and I am me," he said, referring to his famous parents, but stressing he too had spent a lifetime in politics. "I will try to do better than them."