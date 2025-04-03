BIZTECH
2 min read
US senators push bill to limit Trump's tariff powers
The move comes after Trump invoked emergency authority to impose sweeping tariffs, triggering global market turmoil.
00:00
US senators push bill to limit Trump's tariff powers
Congress would need to pass a joint resolution of approval on the new tariff within 60 days. / Reuters
April 3, 2025

Two senior United States lawmakers on the Senate Finance Committee introduced legislation seeking to rein in President Donald Trump's ability to impose tariffs and would require congressional approval for new levies within 60 days.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and Democrat Maria Cantwell introduced legislation that would require the president to notify Congress on new tariffs with an explanation of the rationale, including an analysis of the potential impact on US businesses and consumers.

Congress would need to pass a joint resolution of approval on the new tariff within 60 days. Otherwise, all new tariffs on imports would expire.

"This bill reasserts Congress' role over trade policy to ensure rules-based trade policies are transparent, consistent, and benefit the American public," Cantwell said.

"As representatives of the American people, Congress has a duty to stop actions that will cause them harm," she added.

RelatedTRT Global - US to emerge 'far stronger' after tariffs, Trump claims

Global trade war

Trump invoked emergency authority on Wednesday to impose sweeping tariffs on US imports, sparking an escalating trade war that threatens to shake up global alliances.

RECOMMENDED

The tariffs unleashed turbulence across world markets and drew condemnation from other leaders facing the end of an era of trade liberalisation that has shaped the global order for decades.

The bill is modelled on the War Powers Resolution of 1973 and would reestablish limits on the president’s ability to impose unilateral tariffs without approval from Congress.

"For too long, Congress has delegated its clear authority to regulate interstate and foreign commerce to the executive branch," Grassley said.

Grassley's home state of Iowa is heavily dependent on farm crop exports, while Cantwell's Washington state is home to many export-heavy companies like Boeing.

The Senate passed legislation on Wednesday that would terminate new tariffs on Canada.

RelatedTRT Global - Most Americans believe Trump's tariffs will hurt US economy: survey

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US proposes critical minerals trade bloc aimed at countering China in rare move with allies
Erdogan, Sisi push Türkiye-Egypt cooperation as Gaza crisis, regional conflicts dominate talks