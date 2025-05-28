WORLD
Rubio says US will begin revoking visas for Chinese students
Secretary of State says students linked to the Communist Party or sensitive fields will be targeted.
Rubio says those who have ties to the Communist party or studying in critical fields will be targeted. / Reuters
May 28, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the United States will begin revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with ties to the Chinese Communist Party or those studying in critical fields.

In a statement on Wednesday, Rubio added that the State Department will also revise visa criteria to increase scrutiny of all future visa applications from China and Hong Kong.

China had the second highest number of international students pursuing higher education in the United States during the 2023/2024 academic year, with 277,398 students, according to the Institute of International Education.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the State Department had halted new appointments for students and exchange visitor visa applicants.

The Trump administration has expanded social media vetting of foreign students and is seeking to increase deportations and revoke student visas as part of its broader hardline immigration agenda.

 

