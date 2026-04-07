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Kazakhstan says oil exports via CPC remain 'stable' despite drone attack claims
Deputy Energy Minister says oil operations through the Caspian pipeline continue steadily from Kazakhstan despite claims of Ukrainian attacks affecting regional infrastructure.
Kazakhstan says oil exports via CPC remain 'stable' despite drone attack claims
Kazakhstan maintains steady oil exports through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium. [File photo] / Reuters
5 hours ago

Kazakhstan said on Tuesday that oil exports through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) remain steady, despite Russian claims that Ukraine targeted the consortium’s infrastructure at the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

“According to my colleagues, our oil operations in all directions are stable from this block, and exports via the CPC continue steadily,” Deputy Energy Minister Sungat Yesimkhanov told reporters, Kazinform reported.

Yesimkhanov’s comments came a day after Russia said Ukrainian drones damaged oil infrastructure at the Novorossiysk CPC terminal, alleging the strike aimed to “destabilise the global hydrocarbon market and disrupt oil supplies to Europe.”

Kiev has not directly addressed the Russian claims, though Ukraine’s General Staff reported an attack on oil-loading facilities at the Sheskharis terminal, located about 15 kilometres northeast of CPC’s marine terminal in the village of Yuzhnaya Ozereevka.

“Hits and a large-scale fire were recorded on the terminal territory,” it said in a statement released later on Monday.

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Earlier that day, Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said that the region was under “massive” drone attacks overnight, which injured eight people and damaged six apartment buildings and two private homes in Novorossiysk.

Ukrainian drone strikes on the Caspian Pipeline terminal near Novorossiysk, which carries over 80 percent of Kazakh oil, have cut exports by up to 40 percent at times.

This has forced production cuts at major fields like Tengiz and pushed Kazakhstan to use alternative routes, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.

Ukrainian attacks on Russian facilities, such as the Orenburg gas plant, have also disrupted processing of gas from Kazakhstan’s Karachaganak field, causing temporary output drops and highlighting risks in cross-border energy flows.

RelatedTRT World - US warns Ukraine over Caspian pipeline strike
SOURCE:AA
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