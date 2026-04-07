Kazakhstan said on Tuesday that oil exports through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) remain steady, despite Russian claims that Ukraine targeted the consortium’s infrastructure at the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

“According to my colleagues, our oil operations in all directions are stable from this block, and exports via the CPC continue steadily,” Deputy Energy Minister Sungat Yesimkhanov told reporters, Kazinform reported.

Yesimkhanov’s comments came a day after Russia said Ukrainian drones damaged oil infrastructure at the Novorossiysk CPC terminal, alleging the strike aimed to “destabilise the global hydrocarbon market and disrupt oil supplies to Europe.”

Kiev has not directly addressed the Russian claims, though Ukraine’s General Staff reported an attack on oil-loading facilities at the Sheskharis terminal, located about 15 kilometres northeast of CPC’s marine terminal in the village of Yuzhnaya Ozereevka.

“Hits and a large-scale fire were recorded on the terminal territory,” it said in a statement released later on Monday.