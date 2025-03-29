WORLD
1 min read
India kills number of Maoist rebels during firefight
Indian security forces in Chhattisgarh engaged in a gunfight with a Maoist group in Sukma, killing at least 16 rebels.
00:00
India kills number of Maoist rebels during firefight
India’s government vows to eliminate the Maoist insurgency, which has caused ongoing violence in Chhattisgarh. / AP
March 29, 2025

Indian security forces killed at least 16 Maoist rebels in a gun battle in the central state of Chhattisgarh, police said on Saturday.

The extreme left-wing rebels have waged a guerrilla offensive against the government, especially in central and eastern India, for decades, leading to intense clashes and casualties on both sides.

In Friday's incident, security forces found a variety of guns during a search in Sukma in southern Chhattisgarh, police said in a statement.

The rebels say they are fighting to give poor Indian farmers and landless labourers more control over their land and a greater claim to minerals being exploited by major mining companies.

RECOMMENDED

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has vowed to eliminate the insurgency, and clashes between security forces and Maoists have intensified since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power for a third term last year.

RelatedTRT Global - Indian forces kill over 30 Maoist rebels in Chhattisgarh province

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'