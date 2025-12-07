WORLD
2 min read
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen and bystander in occupied West Bank
A Palestinian teenager and a municipal worker were shot dead by Israeli soldiers at a Hebron checkpoint.
Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen and bystander in occupied West Bank
An Israeli soldier stands guards at a checkpoint in Hebron in the occupied West Bank on August 22, 2023. / Reuters
December 7, 2025

Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a Palestinian teenager who they claimed was driving a car towards them as well as a Palestinian bystander in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to an Israeli security official.

The Israeli military said that an "uninvolved person" was hit in addition to the driver of the car who had "accelerated" towards soldiers at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.

In an earlier statement, Israeli forces said two "attackers" were killed after soldiers opened fire, before later clarifying that only one was involved.

An Israeli security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a 17-year-old was driving the car and a 55-year-old was the bystander.

Palestinian state news agency WAFA reported that 55-year-old Ziad Naim Abu Dawood, a municipal street cleaner, was killed while working.

RECOMMENDED

The Palestinian health ministry identified the second Palestinian as 17-year-old Ahmed Khalil Al Rajabi.

The military did not report any injuries to the soldiers.

Israeli violence has surged this year in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Attacks by illegal Israeli settlers on Palestinians have risen sharply, while the military has tightened movement restrictions and carried out sweeping raids in several cities.

Since January, 51 Palestinian minors, aged under 18, have been killed in the occupied West Bank by Israeli occupation forces, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions