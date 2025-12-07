Israeli occupation forces shot and killed a Palestinian teenager who they claimed was driving a car towards them as well as a Palestinian bystander in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to an Israeli security official.
The Israeli military said that an "uninvolved person" was hit in addition to the driver of the car who had "accelerated" towards soldiers at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron.
In an earlier statement, Israeli forces said two "attackers" were killed after soldiers opened fire, before later clarifying that only one was involved.
An Israeli security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a 17-year-old was driving the car and a 55-year-old was the bystander.
Palestinian state news agency WAFA reported that 55-year-old Ziad Naim Abu Dawood, a municipal street cleaner, was killed while working.
The Palestinian health ministry identified the second Palestinian as 17-year-old Ahmed Khalil Al Rajabi.
The military did not report any injuries to the soldiers.
Israeli violence has surged this year in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Attacks by illegal Israeli settlers on Palestinians have risen sharply, while the military has tightened movement restrictions and carried out sweeping raids in several cities.
Since January, 51 Palestinian minors, aged under 18, have been killed in the occupied West Bank by Israeli occupation forces, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.