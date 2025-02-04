US
Protests against Trump's immigration policies continue in Los Angeles
Trump signed executive orders aimed at expelling large numbers of immigrants, including measures to end birthright citizenship.
Protests against Trump's immigration policies continue in Los Angeles / Reuters
February 4, 2025

People gathered in Los Angeles for a second consecutive day in protest of US President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Waving Mexican and El Salvadoran flags on Monday, they carried banners that said "Immigration Built This Nation," "No ICE," "Abolish ICE." and "I did not serve this country for you to belittle my people.”

From his first day in office on January 20, Trump signed executive orders aimed at expelling large numbers of immigrants, including measures to end birthright citizenship.

In the following weeks, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has intensified its daily raids.

The raids have created an atmosphere of fear, with authorities reportedly targeting immigrants in everyday settings.

The Laken Riley Act, a recent legislative victory for Trump, allows law enforcement to detain illegal immigrants who commit or are believed to have committed certain crimes in the US.

Trump also ordered the preparation of a facility at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba to hold up to 30,000 migrants.

