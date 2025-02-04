People gathered in Los Angeles for a second consecutive day in protest of US President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Waving Mexican and El Salvadoran flags on Monday, they carried banners that said "Immigration Built This Nation," "No ICE," "Abolish ICE." and "I did not serve this country for you to belittle my people.”

From his first day in office on January 20, Trump signed executive orders aimed at expelling large numbers of immigrants, including measures to end birthright citizenship.

In the following weeks, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has intensified its daily raids.