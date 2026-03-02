Gaza is rapidly running out of its limited fuel supply and stocks of food staples may become tight, officials say, after Israel blocked the entry of fuel and goods into the war-shattered territory, citing fighting with Iran.

Israel's military closed all Gaza border crossings on Saturday after announcing air strikes on Iran carried out jointly with the United States. Israeli authorities say the crossings cannot be operated safely during war and have not said how long they would be shut.

Few days’ worth of supplies

Gaza is wholly dependent on fuel brought in by lorries from Israel and Egypt and a lack of fresh supplies would put hospital operations at risk and threaten water and sanitation services, local officials say. Most Palestinians in Gaza are internally displaced after Israel's two-year war on the enclave.

"I expect we have maybe a couple of days' running time," said Karuna Herrmann, the Jerusalem director of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), which manages fuel distribution in Gaza.

Amjad Al Shawa, a Palestinian aid leader in Gaza who works with the UN and NGOs, estimated fuel supplies could last three or four days, while stocks of vegetables, flour and other essentials could also soon run out if the crossings remain shut.