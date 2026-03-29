The Pentagon has prepared plans for weeks of potential ground operations in Iran as thousands of US troops have deployed to the Middle East, pending a decision by President Donald Trump, The Washington Post reported.

Officials said the plans could mark "a new phase of the war" that may be "significantly more dangerous" for US forces than the first four weeks of fighting, according to The Washington Post.

Any ground mission would fall short of a full-scale invasion and could involve raids by Special Operations forces and conventional infantry, officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

They said the operations could expose troops to "drones and missiles, ground fire and improvised explosives."

"It's the job of the Pentagon to make preparations in order to give the Commander in Chief maximum optionality," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said, according to the report.

"It does not mean the President has made a decision."