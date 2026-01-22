The death toll from a devastating fire at a shopping plaza in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi rose to 67 on Thursday, after police and hospital officials confirmed dozens more bodies had been recovered.

Police surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed said rescue teams were still searching the severely damaged Gul Plaza in Karachi, where the blaze erupted on Saturday.

Most remains were discovered in fragments, making identification extremely difficult, but the deaths of 67 people have been confirmed, she said.

"We will hand over the bodies (remains) to the family, once DNA samples are matched," provincial health official Summaiya Syed said outside the Civil Hospital Karachi mortuary.

Related TRT World - 'It is a doomsday scenario' — Death toll in Pakistan mall fire tops 60

Faraz Ali, whose father and 26-year-old brother were inside the mall, said he wants "the bodies to be recovered and handed over to their rightful families".