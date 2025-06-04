Igor Ruge, a hotel manager at a ski resort in southern Bulgaria, welcomed news on Wednesday that the European Commission had given his country the green light to join the euro zone next year.

The approval could mean more foreign tourists and investment for the EU’s poorest country.

“It will be much easier for everyone within the euro zone to understand our value ... and to understand that Bulgaria is one of the most attractive countries for winter and summer vacation,” said Ruge, who runs two hotels in the town of Bansko.

Bulgaria, a Balkan country bordering the Black Sea, joined the European Union in 2007. It will become the 21st country to adopt the euro on January 1, 2026. The change will ease trade flows and give it a seat on the European Central Bank's rate-setting Governing Council.

Despite the expected gains, however, many in Bulgaria are sceptical.

Widespread corruption, stark income inequality and a four-year political crisis marked by a series of snap elections and weak coalitions has eroded trust in authorities. Many fear a rise in prices during the switch, as had occurred in other countries that joined over the past decade.

A Eurobarometer poll published last month by the European Commission indicated that 50 percent of Bulgarians did not support the common currency, up from 46 percent in November.