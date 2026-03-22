TÜRKİYE
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Türkiye confirms deaths of three nationals in Qatar military helicopter crash during joint training
A helicopter crash in Qatar killed four Qatari and three Turkish personnel conducting training exercises at sea.
Türkiye confirms deaths of three nationals in Qatar military helicopter crash during joint training
Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defence said the helicopter crashed due to a technical malfunction. [File photo] / AA
21 hours ago

Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defence said on Sunday that seven people, including four Qatari Armed Forces personnel, one Turkish Armed Forces member, and two ASELSAN technicians, were killed in a helicopter crash in Qatar.

The ministry said in a statement that military cooperation and coordination activities between Türkiye and Qatar continue uninterrupted as part of existing agreements and plans.

The statement said a helicopter belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces, conducting training activities under the Qatar-Turkish Combined Joint Force Command, crashed into the sea on Saturday evening due to a technical malfunction, according to initial findings.

“With the launch of search and rescue operations, the wreckage of the helicopter and the bodies of our martyrs have been reached. In the accident, four Qatari Armed Forces personnel, one Turkish Armed Forces member, and two ASELSAN personnel technicians were martyred,” the statement said.

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It added that the exact cause of the crash will be determined following an investigation by Qatari authorities.

“We wish Allah’s mercy upon all our martyrs who lost their lives in this tragic accident, patience to their families, and offer our condolences to the Turkish Armed Forces, the Qatari Armed Forces, ASELSAN, the Turkish nation, and the brotherly people of Qatar,” the ministry said.

RelatedTRT World - Six die in Qatar helicopter crash during mission at sea
SOURCE:AA
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