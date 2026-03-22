Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defence said on Sunday that seven people, including four Qatari Armed Forces personnel, one Turkish Armed Forces member, and two ASELSAN technicians, were killed in a helicopter crash in Qatar.

The ministry said in a statement that military cooperation and coordination activities between Türkiye and Qatar continue uninterrupted as part of existing agreements and plans.

The statement said a helicopter belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces, conducting training activities under the Qatar-Turkish Combined Joint Force Command, crashed into the sea on Saturday evening due to a technical malfunction, according to initial findings.

“With the launch of search and rescue operations, the wreckage of the helicopter and the bodies of our martyrs have been reached. In the accident, four Qatari Armed Forces personnel, one Turkish Armed Forces member, and two ASELSAN personnel technicians were martyred,” the statement said.