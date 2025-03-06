French President Emmanuel Macron has said on Wednesday he will discuss with European allies the possibility of using France's nuclear deterrent to protect the continent from Russian threats, amid concerns over potential US disengagement.

France is the only nuclear power in the European Union.

Macron, in a televised address ahead of a special European summit on Thursday, described Russia as a “threat to France and Europe," and said he had decided “to open the strategic debate on the protection of our allies on the European continent by our (nuclear) deterrent.”

He said the use of France's nuclear weapons would remain only in the hands of the French president.

Macron's move comes in response to a push by German election winner Friedrich Merz, who recently called for a discussion on “nuclear sharing” with France.

EU leaders are set to address the issue of nuclear deterrence, among other topics, during the Thursday summit in Brussels focusing on support for Ukraine and European defence. European NATO allies have for decades counted on the powerful US deterrent.

"Europe’s future does not have to be decided in Washington or Moscow," Macron said, insisting that “the innocence of the last 30 years” which followed the 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall, is "now over.”