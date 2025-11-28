US President Donald Trump is firmly committed to fulfilling his promise to end all wars worldwide. He claims to have already halted eight conflicts, with only the Russian-Ukrainian dispute remaining.

“I hope to meet with Presidents Zelenskyy and Putin in the near future, but only when the agreement to end this war is final or at its final stage,” Trump said.

Let us recall: over the past week, the main topic has been the US peace plan, which Washington first discussed with Russia and then with Ukraine. It is known that the document has changed considerably: only 19 of the original 28 points remain.

Both sides have defined their red lines. Kiev is not ready to meet Moscow’s demand to reduce the Ukrainian army’s size, nor does it plan to relinquish parts of its territory or its aspirations to join NATO; however, Russia is also hesitant to make concessions on these matters.

Political analyst and head of the Centre for Applied Political Studies “Penta,” Volodymyr Fesenko, spoke to TRT Russian about the prospects of the peace process.

TRT WORLD: How are the results of the meeting in Geneva viewed in Ukraine?

FESENKO: The main achievement in Geneva was neutralising the risks in the original version of the American peace plan with 28 points.

Some provisions in this plan did not align with Ukraine’s interests and posed serious threats to it. Many saw the document as a veiled capitulation: Ukraine was offered unilateral concessions, while Russia gained much of what it wanted.

For Kiev, minimising these risks was essential, and in many ways it was achieved. Therefore, we can now speak of a compromise between the US and Ukraine, albeit not a final one. The trend looks positive, but it is too early to conclude that this automatically brings peace closer. The main problem remains unchanged — Russia’s willingness to end the war.

TRT WORLD: What is the likelihood that Russia will accept the peace plan?

FESENKO: It is impossible to say for certain whether the Kremlin would have accepted the original 28-point plan. However, it was generally viewed positively, and in theory, Russia could have agreed to it, although some provisions did not suit their interests, which might have allowed Moscow to make additional demands.

However, if we are discussing a compromise version that excludes some of Russia’s conditions, the chances of Moscow rejecting it rise. Nonetheless, a partial compromise scenario cannot be ruled out.