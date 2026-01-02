TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Turkish Airlines to build world's largest cargo terminal with over $2.3B investment
Türkiye's flag carrier will also build the world's largest in-flight catering facility.
Turkish Airlines to build world's largest cargo terminal with over $2.3B investment
At the end of 2025, Turkish Airlines had a fleet of 514 units. / AA
January 2, 2026

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines announced on Friday that it will build the world's largest cargo terminal and in-flight catering facility with an investment of 100 billion Turkish liras (over $2.3 billion).

"Türkiye is growing, Turkish Airlines is soaring," the flag carrier wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The airline said the investment and the establishment of the cargo terminal and in-flight catering facility will create 26,000 new jobs.

"As Türkiye's flagship brand, this pride makes us proud," the flag carrier added.

The location of the projects was not mentioned, but Istanbul – Türkiye’s commercial capital, and the site of two major international air hubs – is likely.

RECOMMENDED

Istanbul-based Turkish Airlines is one of the biggest airlines in the world, carrying more than 85 million passengers and 2 million tonnes of cargo per year.

On Tuesday, the air carrier's CEO Bilal Eksi said they will be among the world’s top five airlines by 2033, when it reaches an aircraft fleet of 813 units.

At the end of 2025, Turkish Airlines had a fleet of 514 units.

RelatedTRT World - Turkish Airlines updates A320 jets after Airbus warns of solar radiation risk
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Macron urges Europe to use 'Greenland moment' to push reforms, brace for more clashes with US
Anarchist group claims Italy rail sabotage during Winter Olympics opening
US considers expanding nuclear arsenal, resuming underground testing: report
Bangladesh election candidates urge voters to elect 'ethical' leadership as campaigning ends