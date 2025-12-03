TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish top diplomat holds talks with NATO chief, counterparts in Brussels
Fidan and Rutte discuss efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia, as well as Black Sea security issues
Turkish top diplomat holds talks with NATO chief, counterparts in Brussels
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan confers with Spain’s Jose Manuel Albares and Finland’s Elina Valtonen during a NATO foreign ministers’ session in Brussels. / AP
December 3, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met NATO chief and his other counterparts on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers meeting at alliance headquarters in Brussels.

Fidan and NATO General Secretary Mark Rutte discussed efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia as well as Black Sea security issues.

The meeting with Yvette Cooper addressed the situation in Gaza, efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, plus Syria and Lebanon, said Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan said Israel should be pressured to make the ceasefire in Gaza sustainable and to allow the entry of needed humanitarian aid into the region.

On ending the Russia-Ukraine war, Fidan underlined the importance of reaching a fair and lasting solution.

No details were provided on Fidan's meeting with Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel.

RelatedTRT World - NATO yet to reach consensus on Ukraine membership: Rutte

Black Sea safety

RECOMMENDED

Along with talks with his counterparts, Fidan also attended a trilateral meeting with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev and Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu.

At the meeting, in reference to recent developments, the importance of safety in the Black Sea for the three NATO member coastal states was underlined.

The vital importance both globally and regionally of free trade flows, as well as the security of sea lines of communication and critical infrastructure, were also addressed, according to diplomatic sources.

Freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and adherence to international legal norms must be ensured, and careful implementation of the Montreux Straits Convention is essential, it underscored.

A commitment was expressed to act in solidarity to ensure that the Black Sea remains a sea of peace, stability, and cooperation.

Preparations for the NATO summit to be held in Türkiye’s capital, Ankara, next July and the contributions of the Turkish defence industry to members were also discussed. The next NATO summit will take place in Ankara on July 7-8, 2026.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye to host major world summits in 2026: President Erdogan
Explore
US Vice President JD Vance visits Armenia, Azerbaijan to 'advance' peace
Turkish vice president meets Brazil's ambassador, discusses expanding cooperation ahead of COP31
UN rapporteur rebukes Herzog for falsifying history, says Beersheba was Ottoman—not Israeli—in 1917
Afghanistan has created conditions 'similar to or worse than' pre-9/11 attacks: Pakistan
Eritrea rejects Ethiopia's 'fabricated' claims of troops on its soil as tensions resurface
Egypt condemns Israel's moves to deepen annexation in occupied West Bank
Türkiye, seven other nations condemn Israel's measures to tighten control over occupied West Bank
53 migrants, including two babies, dead or missing after boat capsizes off Libya
What are Israel’s latest unlawful measures in occupied West Bank
TRT tabii's 'Rainbow Fascism' documentary investigates global reach of LGBTQ propaganda
Did Greek coastguard kill migrants on a boat?
Israeli forces kill four more Palestinians in eastern Rafah despite ceasefire
Deadly flash floods displace hundreds in northwest Syria
Türkiye's population tops 86M in 2025 as growth accelerates
Somalia, Saudi Arabia sign defence pact to bolster Red Sea security