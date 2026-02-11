TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosts Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Ankara for talks on maritime disputes, minority rights and regional developments, including Gaza and Syria.
February 11, 2026

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he firmly believes Türkiye and Greece, as neighbours and allies, should keep dialogue channels open based on cooperation.

Addressing a joint press conference after bilateral talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said: “Türkiye and Greece are working to raise bilateral trade to $10 billion, up from nearly $7 billion last year.”

Erdogan said they also discussed Ankara's position regarding the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean "openly and sincerely."

He said Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean issues are complex but not unsolvable under international law.

Erdogan also said he shared with the Greek premier Ankara's expectations regarding full enjoyment of religious freedoms and educational opportunities by the Turkish minority in Western Thrace.

Touching on regional issues, President Erdogan said: "It is clear that the constructive role we have undertaken is important not only for Syria itself, but also for the security of Greece and Europe."

He said they also discussed regional developments, notably the Gaza ceasefire process and a broader peace plan.

"Türkiye rejects Israeli decision to expand control in the West Bank and weaken Palestinian Authority," said Erdogan.

