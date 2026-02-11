Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he firmly believes Türkiye and Greece, as neighbours and allies, should keep dialogue channels open based on cooperation.

Addressing a joint press conference after bilateral talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said: “Türkiye and Greece are working to raise bilateral trade to $10 billion, up from nearly $7 billion last year.”

Erdogan said they also discussed Ankara's position regarding the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean "openly and sincerely."

He said Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean issues are complex but not unsolvable under international law.

Erdogan also said he shared with the Greek premier Ankara's expectations regarding full enjoyment of religious freedoms and educational opportunities by the Turkish minority in Western Thrace.