India on Thursday refused to sign a joint statement put before members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a regional bloc, saying it was pro-Pakistan in not mentioning April’s terror attack on Indian tourists.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the statement diluted India’s position on critical issues such as terrorism and regional security, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorised to speak to the media.

The April 22 attack in which mostly Hindu tourists were killed occurred in the Indian-administered Kashmir, where New Delhi maintains more than half a million troops.

But India blamed Pakistan for backing the terrorists. Islamabad denies this charge and says New Delhi has not shared any conclusive evidence showing a connection between the attackers and Pakistan.

Singh alleged that the joint SCO statement “suited Pakistan’s narrative” because it did not include the Kashmir attack but mentioned terrorist activities in Balochistan, the person said.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused India of backing the separatists in Balochistan. India denies the allegation.

The signing ceremony came during a meeting of defence ministers of the SCO, a regional grouping formed by China and Russia.

This is the first time since last month’s intense military standoff between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan that the defence ministers from both countries are attending a high-level summit.