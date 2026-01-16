CULTURE
2 min read
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
Organisers say delay is precautionary after Qatar announced temporary security measures at US-run Al Udeid Air Base.
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
The Qatar fashion show was supposed to take place from January 19 to January 21. / AA
January 16, 2026

The Doha Fashion Show has been rescheduled to March because of regional security concerns, organisers said on Friday after Qatar announced precautionary measures at the US-run Al Udeid Air Base amid rising tensions.

Organisers said the decision to delay the show was taken "out of an abundance of caution" to prioritise the safety of designers, talent, partners, media and guests, while ensuring a high-quality experience.

The show was supposed to take place from January 19 to January 21.

Qatar said on Wednesday that precautionary measures had been taken at Al Udeid, including the departure of some personnel, because of rising regional tensions, according to its International Media Office.

RelatedTRT World - Some personnel advised to leave a US military base in Qatar: diplomats
RECOMMENDED

The office said the steps were part of broader efforts to safeguard the security of citizens and residents and protect critical infrastructure and military facilities.

The security warning at Al Udeid was lowered one day later, three sources briefed on the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

The Doha Fashion Show is a biannual fashion event launched to position Qatar as a regional hub for luxury, fashion and creative industries.

It typically features runway shows, designer presentations and industry networking, with a focus on emerging talent.

The show is part of Qatar's broader effort to diversify its economy and expand its cultural and lifestyle sectors, alongside investments in tourism, sports and the arts.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Macron urges Europe to use 'Greenland moment' to push reforms, brace for more clashes with US