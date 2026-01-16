The Doha Fashion Show has been rescheduled to March because of regional security concerns, organisers said on Friday after Qatar announced precautionary measures at the US-run Al Udeid Air Base amid rising tensions.

Organisers said the decision to delay the show was taken "out of an abundance of caution" to prioritise the safety of designers, talent, partners, media and guests, while ensuring a high-quality experience.

The show was supposed to take place from January 19 to January 21.

Qatar said on Wednesday that precautionary measures had been taken at Al Udeid, including the departure of some personnel, because of rising regional tensions, according to its International Media Office.