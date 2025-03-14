Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has made statements on several regional issues, including the situation in Syria and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Speaking to tv100, a Turkish television channel regarding Syria, Fidan emphasised that “It is essential for all armed elements involved in terror acts in Syria to be excluded from the equation, people to return to normal life.“

“Our advice to the new Syrian government is to grant Syrian Kurds their rights; this is very important for Türkiye,” Fidan said.

“We do not believe any concessions have ever been made (to SDF) regarding attempts for autonomy or self-governance in Syria,” he added.