ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
The US says ICE will assist in vetting and mitigating risks for the Winter Olympics in Italy, with Italian authorities stressing the role is limited and defensive.
Officials describe ICE agents’ roles abroad as defensive and non-enforcement. [File photo] / Reuters
January 27, 2026

Agents from the divisive Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will help support US security operations for the Winter Olympic Games in Italy next month, a spokesperson told AFP.

"At the Olympics, ICE's Homeland Security Investigations is supporting the US Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service and host nation to vet and mitigate risks from transnational criminal organisations," the agency said in a statement.

"All security operations remain under Italian authority."

It added: "Obviously, ICE does not conduct immigration enforcement operations in foreign countries."

The potential presence of ICE agents at the February 6-22 Games has sparked huge debate in Italy, following the outcry over the deaths of two civilians during an immigration crackdown in Minneapolis.

‘Defensive role’

Italian authorities initially denied the presence of ICE and then sought to downplay any role, suggesting they would help only in security for the US delegation.

US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are attending the opening ceremony in Milan on February 6.

On Monday, the president of the northern Lombardy region, which is hosting some of the Olympic events, said their involvement would be limited to monitoring Vance and Rubio.

"It will be only in a defensive role, but I am convinced that nothing will happen," Attilio Fontana told reporters.

However, his office then issued a statement saying he did not have any information on their presence, but was responding to a hypothetical question.

Thousands of ICE agents have been deployed by President Donald Trump in various US cities to carry out a crackdown on irregular immigration.

Their actions have prompted widespread protests, and the recent killings of US citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti, both 37, on the streets of Minneapolis, sparked outrage.

