Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
The French professor was charged with letting a Chinese delegation access sensitive sites in a suspected espionage case.
(FILE) Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning attends a news conference in Beijing, China. / Reuters
January 15, 2026

Beijing on Thursday decried Chinese spy claims after France detained a professor for allowing a Chinese delegation to visit "sensitive sites".

While saying she was unfamiliar with the specifics of the case, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing has opposed "Chinese espionage claims".

"As a matter of principle, we have always opposed the hyping up of so-called 'Chinese espionage' claims and the smearing of China," Mao told a news conference in Beijing.

According to Paris-based daily Le Figaro, a French professor at a university engineering institute in Bordeaux was charged with allowing a Chinese delegation to visit "sensitive sites", in a case of suspected espionage, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

The engineering institute has been partially designated as a "restricted area" since 2019.

The charges include "providing information to a foreign power" and "colluding with a foreign power".

The offences carry potential prison sentences of up to 15 years, as well as fines.

The professor was released under judicial supervision.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
