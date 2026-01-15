Beijing on Thursday decried Chinese spy claims after France detained a professor for allowing a Chinese delegation to visit "sensitive sites".

While saying she was unfamiliar with the specifics of the case, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing has opposed "Chinese espionage claims".

"As a matter of principle, we have always opposed the hyping up of so-called 'Chinese espionage' claims and the smearing of China," Mao told a news conference in Beijing.

According to Paris-based daily Le Figaro, a French professor at a university engineering institute in Bordeaux was charged with allowing a Chinese delegation to visit "sensitive sites", in a case of suspected espionage, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

The engineering institute has been partially designated as a "restricted area" since 2019.