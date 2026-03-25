Kenya’s flower industry has reported weekly losses of up to $1.4 million since the US-Israeli war on Iran began, with growers attributing the losses to a decline in demand and shipping disruptions.

The Kenya Flower Council, a private sector organisation representing growers and exporters of cut flowers and ornamentals in Kenya, said on Tuesday that the ongoing conflict has resulted in over $4.2 million in losses over the last three weeks.

“We are seeing a reduction in movement, delays in movement of produce, and longer routes, while pricing is extremely high. Last week, we were at $5.80 per kilo, which is the highest we’ve had in the last 10 years,” KFC Chief Executive Officer Clement Tulezi said.

Kenya's horticulture sector, one of its most important industries, is worth over $800 million annually, according to the Central Bank of Kenya.

At Isinya Flower Farms, located 56 kilometres south of Nairobi, Marketing Manager Anantha Kumar says exports have dropped by more than half.

“Previously, we used to export 450,000 stems per day, and currently we are doing about 150,000 to 200,000 stems a day. So we are discarding almost 50 percent,” Kumar said.