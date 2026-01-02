At least one person was killed and five others injured in an explosion in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, a police official said.

The blast occurred near Chainak Chowk in Sibi late on Thursday, an official at the District Police Officer’s office in the city told Anadolu over the phone.

“It was an improvised explosive device (IED) that targeted civilians in the area,” the official said on Friday.

Police and security forces swiftly cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to secure the site and collect evidence.

No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.