Turkish defence firm Aselsan announced that it launched the LUNA-1 low orbit IoT (internet of things) satellite with a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket.

"ASELSAN’s LUNA-1 low-Earth-orbit IoT satellite was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon-9, and telemetry signals have been received by our ground station in Ankara," the company wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Monday.

LUNA-1, whose design, development, production, integration, and testing processes, including payloads, ground control software, and flight computer, were completed by Aselsan engineers, separated from the carrier rocket approximately one hour after launch and settled into a 510-kilometre sun-synchronous orbit (SSO).

The first telemetry data received from the satellite was successfully decoded by the ground station in Ankara, confirming its proper operation.

Aselsan said the satellite will enable IoT applications via satellite, collect data from locations without existing infrastructure, provide wide-area sensor communication, low-power, long-lifetime IoT connectivity, and low-latency data transmission.