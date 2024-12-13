US President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Defense is accused of chanting "Kill all Muslims" in a drunken rage at a Veterans group event in 2015, in addition to allegations of sexual impropriety and personal misconduct during a separate incident in 2017, according to the New Yorker magazine.

According to the report, Pete Hegseth was on a work trip in the state of Ohio on May 29, 2015, for the group Concerned Veterans for America when he allegedly got drunk at the hotel bar and yelled multiple times, "Kill all Muslims!"

"We’re not going to comment on outlandish claims laundered through The New Yorker by a petty and jealous disgruntled former associate of Mr. Hegseth’s," said his attorney Tim Parlatore in response to the New Yorker's allegations. "Get back to us when you try your first attempt at actual journalism."

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), America's largest Muslim advocacy group, is not taking the accusations against Hegseth lightly, calling for Congress to reject his nomination.

"Based on his current views and past actions, it is clear Mr Hegseth is totally inappropriate as a nominee for secretary of defence," said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad in a statement.

"Anyone who -- even in a drunken state -- would call for the slaughter of all members of a faith has disqualified himself from holding an important position that would inevitably interact with representatives of Muslim-majority nations."

In addition to Hegseth's alleged Islamophobic remarks, the New Yorker detailed that Hegseth was also accused of personal misconduct, including the revelation that he had secretly paid a financial settlement to a woman who accused him of raping her in 2017.

Despite these revelations, Trump is standing by his choice for Secretary of Defense

"President Trump is nominating high-calibre and extremely qualified candidates to serve in his administration," Trump communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement, noting that the former Fox News anchor has not been charged with any crime.