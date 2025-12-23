US President Donald Trump has held separate phone conversations with the leaders of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, discussing efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war and implement expansive trade and investment projects.

During the talks on Tuesday, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the complexity of the conflict in Ukraine, emphasising that territorial issues remain central and require "compromises from all sides" based on the "real situation on the ground," according to a statement from the Kazakh presidency.

"Kazakhstan calls on all parties involved to demonstrate patience, flexibility, and professionalism," the statement said, adding that while Astana does not seek a mediation role, it is willing to provide a venue for potential future negotiations.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev also spoke with Trump, noting that joint projects "worth tens of billions of dollars" are currently underway between the two nations in sectors ranging from mining and energy to civil aviation and information technology.

The Uzbek presidency also confirmed the establishment of a "US-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council" and ongoing work to launch a joint investment fund.

‘The relationship with both countries is spectacular’