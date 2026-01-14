New York state authorities announced a settlement on Tuesday with the pro-Israel group, Betar US, after an investigation found the group engaged in violence, harassment and intimidation against pro-Palestine demonstrators and others in the state.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office said in a statement that an investigation by her office “uncovered evidence of Betar’s widespread persecution of Muslim, Arab, Palestinian, and Jewish New Yorkers,” driven by hostility toward several protected groups, in violation of state civil rights laws.

“New York will not tolerate organisations that use fear, violence, and intimidation to silence free expression or target people because of who they are,” James said in a statement.

Under the agreement with New York authorities, Betar “must immediately cease instigating or encouraging violence against individuals, threatening protesters, and harassing individuals exercising their civil rights”, said the office.

The group also faces a $50,000 suspended penalty that “will be enforced if Betar violates the agreement”.

The probe was launched in March after the office received multiple complaints that Betar and its members engaged in “violent and threatening conduct”, particularly targeting people at protests related to Israel and Palestine.