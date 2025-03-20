A special program was held in the Turkish capital, Ankara, to highlight the deep-rooted ties between Türkiye and Switzerland as part of the year-long commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Friendship Treaty signed between the two countries.

Hosted by the Swiss Embassy, Wednesday’s event focused on the historical relationship and the future of Swiss-Turkish cooperation in diplomacy, trade, culture and innovation.

Swiss Ambassador to Türkiye Guillaume Bertrand Scheurer stressed that this milestone represents a century of mutual trust, respect, and collaboration. He noted that the two nations have built strong connections in various fields, including diplomacy, economic relations, education, and cultural initiatives.

Several events are planned to further strengthen bilateral engagement as part of the centennial celebrations.

One key highlight is the Swiss Traces in Ankara: Through Schwarzenbach's Lens photography exhibition, curated by Burcak Yakici. This exhibition will explore Switzerland's historical footprint in Ankara.

The exhibition will be open at the Ankara Painting and Sculpture Museum from April 11 to 24. Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the official inauguration on April 10.