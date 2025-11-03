TÜRKİYE
UNESCO adopts Erdogan's proposal to name December 15 'World Turkic Language Family Day'
With this decision, UNESCO reaffirms its enduring commitment to multilingualism, cultural diversity and dialogue among peoples, says Türkiye's permanent representative to UNESCO Gulnur Aybet.
Türkiye’s UNESCO envoy Gulnur Aybet attends the 43rd UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, where The World Turkic Language Family Day was declared. / Anadolu Agency
November 3, 2025

UNESCO has designated December 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day for the promotion of a common language, culture and documentary heritage of Turkic-speaking states.

In Uzbekistan’s historical city of Samarkand, the draft resolution on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s proposal to designate December 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day was discussed and approved during UNESCO’s 43rd General Conference, which began on October 30 with more than 5,000 participants from 194 countries. It will continue until November 13.

“To all the Turkic states, namely Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan that have come together as joint submitters under the auspices of UNESCO to cherish, celebrate and promote our language family. We also sincerely thank all 26 co-sponsoring member states, including the brotherly country Turkmenistan for their valuable support during the Executive Board,” said Gulnur Aybet, Türkiye’s permanent representative to UNESCO.

Aybet highlighted that languages are not only tools of communication but also the soul of civilisations, carrying collective memory, wisdom and identity across generations.

She added that Turkic languages are spoken by more than 200 million people across a vast geography, representing a rich cultural tapestry woven through centuries of shared history and values.

“Importantly, December 15 marks the decryption of the Orkhon Inscriptions, one of the oldest written documents in the Turkic language, dating back to the 8th century. It is a historic day symbolising the shared cultural and artistic riches of Turkic civilisations, fostering cultural rapprochement and dialogue among peoples,” the envoy said.

“By recognising the World Turkic Language Family Day, UNESCO once again reaffirms on this occasion the enduring commitment to multilingualism, cultural diversity and dialogue among peoples,” she added.

Ankara welcomes move

Türkiye has welcomed UNESCO's declaration.

"This resolution, drafted by Türkiye and our brotherly and sisterly Turkic states, will further enhance collective efforts aimed at preserving the Turkic language – the common heritage of the Turkic world – and passing it on to future generations," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"As is well known, the renowned Turkologist Vilhelm Thomsen announced to the international scholarly world on 15 December 1893 that the Orkhon Inscriptions – discovered in 1889 and recognised as the earliest known written sources of the Turkic language – were written in Turkic," it added.

“We wish a happy International Turkic Language Day to the Turkic world and to our friends who speak and learn Turkish,” said the ministry.

The ministry also extended, on the upcoming World Turkic Language Family Day, Ankara's congratulations to the Turkic world and "to our friends" who speak or learn Turkic languages.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
