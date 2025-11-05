The European Commission has said that the EU could welcome new members as early as 2030 as it praised Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine and Moldova for their progress on reforms needed to join the bloc.

The Commission also criticised Serbia for slowing down its reform process. It accused Georgia of "serious democratic backsliding" and said the former Soviet republic was now considered a candidate country "in name only".

"Expanding the Union is in our best interest," the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday as she presented the Commission's annual report on would-be members' efforts to join the bloc.

"Joining the European Union remains a fair, tough and merit-based process. But now, new countries joining the European Union by 2030 is a realistic goal," Kallas said.

Earlier, EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said Montenegro, a Balkan nation of some 600,000 people, was the most advanced of the candidate countries on its path to membership.

Kos, who oversees the EU executive's work with possible future members, also praised Albania for what she called its "unprecedented progress", while Moldova, which borders Ukraine, had also moved ahead with "accelerated speed" despite pressures.

EU presses Ukraine over tackling corruption

Ukraine has similarly pushed ahead in its EU bid despite the challenges of war with Russia and Hungary blocking formal progress in its membership negotiations.

"Ukraine has demonstrated its commitment to its EU path, moving forward on key reforms," Kos said. "It will be essential to sustain this momentum and prevent any risk of backsliding, in particular (on) anti-corruption."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the report, saying on X: "We expect the EU's decisive action to overcome all artificial obstacles for a strong and united Europe."

Zelenskyy later said he would like Ukraine to join the EU before 2030, but that is very unlikely given the scale of reforms that candidate countries must enact, as well as reluctance among existing member states about admitting a war-stricken nation of nearly 40 million people.