An attack on a gold mine in South Sudan, one of the world's poorest and most volatile countries, killed at least 73 people and wounded 25, the country’s vice president has said.

The assault at the weekend targeted the mining area of Khor Kaltan, around 70 kilometres (45 miles) by road southwest of the capital Juba.

"At least 73 local miners have been tragically killed and 25 others seriously injured," Vice President James Wani Igga said in a statement on Monday.

"We must provide urgent medical care and evacuation for the 25 injured."

"We must establish formal inquiry to determine the identity and motive of these 'unidentified assailants'," Igga added.

A security source requesting anonymity confirmed the toll to AFP, while a diplomatic source put the figure at between 75 and 86 deaths.