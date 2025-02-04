Qatar's prime minister has said that his country would support Lebanese institutions and work on mutual projects after the formation of a Lebanese government.

In a press conference in Beirut following a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Tuesday, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani said Qatar would continue supporting the Lebanese army.

Qatar has been providing the Lebanese army with grants for fuel and salaries. Lebanon needs foreign funds to help meet a huge reconstruction bill from last year's war, in which Israeli air strikes flattened swathes of the country.

"We are looking forward to the formation of the government and after that will look at a strategic partnership based on mutual interest," Al Thani said.