EUROPE
2 min read
Over 100,000 homes lose power as Storm Benjamin batters France
Around 2,000 homes are also left without power after the storm hit Eastern England.
Over 100,000 homes lose power as Storm Benjamin batters France
A fishing boat arrives at the port in Plobannalec-Lesconil, western France, as huge waves and strong winds hit the coast. / AFP
October 23, 2025

Over 100,000 homes have been left without power after Storm Benjamin hit France, the country's public energy supplier has reported.

Enedis said on Thursday in a statement, seen by broadcaster BFM TV, that more than 100,000 households were left without electricity due to “trees or branches falling on power lines," as strong winds have been sweeping across France since late Wednesday.

Southwestern Nouvelle-Aquitaine, with 45,000 households, and eastern Bourgogne-Franche-Comte and southeastern Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, each with 15,000 households, are among the regions particularly affected.

The Charente-Maritime department in Nouvelle-Aquitaine also has 12,000 households without power with all trains suspended and three minor injuries reported.

RelatedTRT World - Thousands without electricity in France after energy workers cut power

Trees have fallen in several regions of France due to violent gusts of wind sweeping along the Atlantic coast and beyond.

RECOMMENDED

Meteo-France has placed 19 departments on orange alert for Thursday as strong gusts and high waves are expected along the Atlantic and English Channel coasts.

More than 2,000 homes have also been left without power after the storm hit the East of England, according to the BBC.

The Met Office weather service said Storm Benjamin had started to pull away from the UK with its impact gradually diminishing.

Dutch broadcaster NOS also reported that dozens of flights are being cancelled at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, with further expected delays.

A code orange alert is in effect for the western coastal provinces, while the rest of the Netherlands is under code yellow, with fewer trains running as a precautionary measure.

Explore
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation