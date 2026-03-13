Huge explosions rocked central Tehran on Friday, according to Iranian state television, which added that strikes had hit an area not far from where a pro-government demonstration was being held.

State TV broadcast images of crowds gathering in Tehran and other major cities to mark Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, organised on the last Friday of Ramadan, in support of the Palestinian cause.

The Israeli military targeted infrastructure linked to Iran’s government in coordinated air strikes across the capital Tehran as well as the cities of Shiraz and Ahvaz over the past 24 hours, the Israeli army said.

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The Israeli Air Force carried out several waves of strikes simultaneously in the three cities under the direction of military intelligence, targeting what the army described as infrastructure belonging to the “Iranian terrorist regime,” the military said on US social media platform X.