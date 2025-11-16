Israel's army has killed a Palestinian boy and wounded four in its attacks in the occupied West Bank, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement on Sunday said that a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed by Israeli forces in al Faria refugee camp, south of Tubas city.

The official news agency WAFA said medics treated two people with shrapnel wounds in the camp, as ambulances were prevented from reaching a third injured youth, who was later pronounced dead.

According to the agency, the victim was identified as Jadallah Jihad Jumaa Jadallah.

Clashes erupted when Israeli forces raided the camp and used live fire heavily, causing wounds, witnesses told Anadolu Agency.