Scholars and religious leaders attending the second Balkan Scholars Meeting in Türkiye’s northwestern province of Edirne have emphasised the importance of unity in the Islamic world and called for global efforts to end Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

The two-day event gathered religious leaders and scholars from North Macedonia, Kosovo, Albania, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Western Thrace, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovenia, Montenegro, Croatia, and Crimea.

At the closing session on Sunday, the final declaration of the meeting was read out by Nasrullah Hacimuftuoglu, head of the Foundation for Islamic Scholars.

Hacimuftuoglu said the participants exchanged views on a wide range of issues, including religious services, cultural activities, family challenges, and the unity of the Muslim ummah, with particular attention to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The final statement emphasised the urgent need for the Islamic world to take active and result-oriented initiatives to stop the genocide being carried out by Israel in Gaza.

“Despite the principles enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and with the support of the very powers that signed it, the Zionist terrorist state of Israel has been committing genocide in Gaza before the eyes of all humanity for more than two years,” said Hacimuftuoglu.

“In the face of this, the Islamic world must take concrete steps and intensify efforts to end this tragedy.”

Hacımuftuoglu criticised the “double standards” of states that, while pledging to uphold human rights, have remained silent, or even supportive, of Israel’s indiscriminate attacks on civilians, including infants, children, women, and the elderly.

He also noted that despite declared ceasefires, Israel continues its actions in Gaza, and called for global civil initiatives such as the “Global Sumud Flotilla” and “Gaza Freedom Flotilla” to be strengthened as a means of peaceful resistance.