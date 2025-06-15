Israel has reported damage to an oil refinery in the northern city of Haifa after Iranian missile attacks.

Iranian missiles struck the Bazan oil refinery complex in Haifa overnight, damaging pipelines and transmission lines, the Bazan Group—which operates the facility—said in a statement cited by the Times of Israel on Sunday.

The company said that oil refining activities continued, while other facilities halted operations.

It said that no injuries or casualties were reported at the sites, with refining facilities continuing to operate despite a shutdown of some downstream operations.

It said it is examining the impact of the damage on its operations and implications on its financial results.