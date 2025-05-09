Ukraine and Hungary have expelled two diplomats each in an escalating row sparked by Kiev's detention of two people it alleged were spying for Budapest.

Relations between Kiev and Budapest have become strained in recent years, with Hungary's leader Viktor Orban voicing support for Moscow after it attacked Ukraine in 2022 and Budapest blocking Kiev's efforts to join the European Union.

Ukraine's SBU security service said on Friday it had detained two alleged Hungarian spies it accused of gathering intelligence, including the location of air defence systems, in the western Zakarpattia region bordering Hungary.

"For the first time in Ukraine's history, the Security Service has exposed a Hungarian military intelligence network that was conducting espionage activities to the detriment of our state," the SBU said in a statement, adding that "two agents" had been detained.

The SBU said the suspects were a 40-year-old man and a woman, both ex-soldiers and that they were supervised by a Hungarian intelligence officer.

They both now face up to life in prison, it added.

‘Smear campaign’

Hungary reacted by expelling "two spies working under diplomatic cover at the Ukrainian Embassy in Budapest," according to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.