WAR ON GAZA
Recognition process for the Palestinian state 'must begin now': Germany
"For Germany, recognition of a Palestinian state is more likely to be the end of the process," says German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, but adding, "such a process must begin now".
July 31, 2025

Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has said that the recognition process for the Palestinian state "must begin now,” in a press release just before his visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories.

“Germany will also be forced to respond to unilateral steps,” he also warned on Thursday, hinting that the process may go quicker depending on circumstances.

He noted that a negotiated two-state solution remains the "only way" to achieve a sustainable solution to the conflict, enabling people on both sides to live in peace, security, and dignity.

"In the face of open threats of annexation from parts of the Israeli government, a rapidly growing number of countries, including European ones, are prepared to recognise a Palestinian state without prior negotiations. The region and the Middle East peace process are thus at a crossroads," he added.

He reaffirmed that Germany, with its "special responsibility for Israel," cannot remain "unaffected."

"At the same time, Israel must provide immediate, comprehensive, and lasting relief for the catastrophic situation in Gaza. Germany remains ready to provide all its support in alleviating the suffering," Wadephul stressed.

He also gave reassurances that Germany will take part in the airdropping of aid supplies in the coming days, while working to rebuild a humanitarian land route.

"Only by land can sufficient aid supplies reach the people. I therefore urgently call on the Israeli government to allow the UN and international aid organisations safe access and, above all, safe and effective distribution," he urged.

SOURCE:AA
